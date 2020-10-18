GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on G1A. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.22 ($33.20).

Shares of G1A opened at €30.99 ($36.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €27.42. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 52-week high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and a PE ratio of -37.03.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

