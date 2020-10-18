General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) is Clean Yield Group’s 6th Largest Position

Clean Yield Group trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for 2.4% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of General Mills by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of General Mills by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,480.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Citigroup upped their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB raised General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,884,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

