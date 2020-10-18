General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $41.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.38.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.53. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $38.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in General Motors by 159.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,555,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $801,188,000 after buying an additional 23,689,152 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 71.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $407,063,000 after buying an additional 6,703,544 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in General Motors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 100,416,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,086,664,000 after buying an additional 6,189,518 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in General Motors by 241.8% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,254,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $166,969,000 after buying an additional 4,424,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in General Motors by 388.1% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,440,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,643,000 after buying an additional 4,325,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.