General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,171,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,660,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,734 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 100,416,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,086,664,000 after buying an additional 6,189,518 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 159.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,555,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $801,188,000 after buying an additional 23,689,152 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 71.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,063,000 after buying an additional 6,703,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,624,094 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $192,890,000 after buying an additional 115,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.45. 11,956,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,208,248. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Motors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

