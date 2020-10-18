Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) Given a €84.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GXI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.70 ($100.82) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €89.21 ($104.96).

GXI stock opened at €91.45 ($107.59) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49. Gerresheimer AG has a twelve month low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a twelve month high of €101.10 ($118.94). The business’s fifty day moving average is €96.45 and its 200-day moving average is €84.63. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.50.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

