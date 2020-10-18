Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Short Interest Update

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the September 15th total of 120,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,546.0 days.

Shares of GRRMF remained flat at $$111.63 during trading hours on Friday. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of $71.41 and a twelve month high of $116.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.81.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

