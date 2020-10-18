Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.93.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $62.00. 12,307,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,747,112. The company has a market cap of $77.73 billion, a PE ratio of -258.32, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average of $72.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

