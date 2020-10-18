Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,055 shares during the period. Unum Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $49,444.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE:UNM opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

