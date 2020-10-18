Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,044,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,993,000 after purchasing an additional 629,683 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,251 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,498,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,642,000 after purchasing an additional 164,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,190,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,937,000 after purchasing an additional 245,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.62.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.12. 2,919,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,892,467. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.