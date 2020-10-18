Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,895 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 43,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

Shares of BRX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.30. 1,989,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,481,080. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $247.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

