Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $77,291,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $780,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,704 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $379,444,000 after purchasing an additional 700,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,481,067,000 after purchasing an additional 607,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD opened at $287.66 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.34 and a 200-day moving average of $251.27. The company has a market cap of $309.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.79.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.