Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,945 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 444.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 161.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $29,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $12.86 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 183.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $832,514.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 299,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,123.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 680,233 shares of company stock worth $9,598,573 in the last 90 days. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

