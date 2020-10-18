Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 1,470 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,224 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,782 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,963 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,779 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 68,775 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BofA Securities lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

NYSE AXP opened at $104.91 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.78. The stock has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

