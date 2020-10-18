Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.96.

NYSE ZBH opened at $146.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 918.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.37. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $161.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

