Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 335 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 391.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 36.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1,585.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.47.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $96.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $100.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. Equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $997,185.15. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

