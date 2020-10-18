Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 381 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 195.8% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $144.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $145.87. The stock has a market cap of $359.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.87.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

