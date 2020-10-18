Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 762 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,217 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Amgen by 87.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amgen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after acquiring an additional 501,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amgen by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,576,312,000 after acquiring an additional 171,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Amgen by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,642,000 after acquiring an additional 933,191 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen stock opened at $235.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. Amgen’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.08.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

