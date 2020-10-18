Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Down 21.2% in September

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 968,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2,836.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $28.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $29.47.

