Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Globant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on Globant from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.50.

GLOB stock opened at $199.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 146.39 and a beta of 1.31. Globant has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $201.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.27.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $182.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.60 million. Globant had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.09%. Research analysts predict that Globant will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Globant by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

