Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GDEN. ValuEngine raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub lowered Golden Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $21.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. The company has a market cap of $381.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.49.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $75.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.18 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,661,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2,695.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 310,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.