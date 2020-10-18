Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.74 Per Share

Analysts expect Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) to report earnings per share of $5.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.90 to $7.67. Goldman Sachs Group reported earnings per share of $4.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year earnings of $17.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.99 to $19.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $24.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.68 to $26.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs Group.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.29.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,246,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,474. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.41 and a 200-day moving average of $195.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 495.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

