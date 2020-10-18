Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 54,794 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1,217.1% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $9,306,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 233.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 233,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,152,000 after purchasing an additional 163,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.39 on Friday, reaching $206.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,246,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,474. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.54. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.39. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

