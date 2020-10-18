Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 495.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,246,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,474. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.29.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.