Goldman Sachs Group Increases Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $8.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price raised by Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.25 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ford Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.11.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.