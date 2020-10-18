Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:GMHI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:GMHI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

GMHI stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. Gores Metropoulos has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Gores Metropoulos, Inc does not have signification operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

