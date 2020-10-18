Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:GMHI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:GMHI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

GMHI stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. Gores Metropoulos has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Gores Metropoulos

Gores Metropoulos, Inc does not have signification operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Metropoulos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Metropoulos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit