Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Up 28.8% in September

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,584,300 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the September 15th total of 1,230,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.3 days.

GWLIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.08.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Shares of GWLIF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.04. 2,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,457. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.