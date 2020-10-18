Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Short Interest Down 33.0% in September

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the September 15th total of 121,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Greggs stock remained flat at $$18.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08. Greggs has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $23.75.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

