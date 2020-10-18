Guggenheim Lowers Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Neutral

Guggenheim lowered shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.38.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $55,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

