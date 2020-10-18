H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised H. Lundbeck A/S- from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered H. Lundbeck A/S- to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of HLUYY stock opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average of $35.26. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

