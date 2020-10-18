Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ HLG opened at $60.29 on Wednesday. Hailiang Education Group has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $75.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average is $47.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hailiang Education Group stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Hailiang Education Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.

