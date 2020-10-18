HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Update

HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the September 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

HSNGY stock remained flat at $$14.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. 230,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,875. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32. HANG SENG BK LT/S has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $22.59.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HANG SENG BK LT/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HANG SENG BK LT/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HANG SENG BK LT/S in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

