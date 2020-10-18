Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) Given a €62.80 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.80 ($73.88) target price on Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HLAG. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Warburg Research set a €42.50 ($50.00) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €45.41 ($53.43).

HLAG opened at €55.90 ($65.76) on Wednesday. Hapag-Lloyd has a fifty-two week low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a fifty-two week high of €186.60 ($219.53). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €47.92 and a 200 day moving average of €71.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.55.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

