HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HC2 Holdings, Inc. is a holding company which seeks to acquire and grow attractive businesses. The company’s operating segments consists of Manufacturing, Marine Services, Insurance, Utilities, Telecommunications, Life Sciences and Other. Its operating subsidiaries consists of Schuff International Inc., is a steel fabricator and erector primarily in the United States and Global Marine Systems Limited, provider of engineering and underwater services on submarine cables. HC2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

HC2 stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. HC2 has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.06.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.65. HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that HC2 will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HC2 by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 198,700 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. 41.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

