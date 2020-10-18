Head-To-Head Comparison: NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) & Mace Security International (NYSE:MACE)

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) and Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NewMarket and Mace Security International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewMarket $2.19 billion 1.83 $254.29 million N/A N/A Mace Security International $9.98 million 2.92 -$60,000.00 N/A N/A

NewMarket has higher revenue and earnings than Mace Security International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NewMarket and Mace Security International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewMarket 0 0 0 0 N/A Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

NewMarket has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mace Security International has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NewMarket and Mace Security International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewMarket 10.96% 34.91% 12.22% Mace Security International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.7% of NewMarket shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Mace Security International shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of NewMarket shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NewMarket beats Mace Security International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives. It also provides engine oil additives comprising driveline additives for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additive comprising products for industrial applications, which include hydraulic fluids, grease, and industrial gear fluids, as well as industrial specialty applications, including turbine oils. In addition, the company offers fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers, and individual customers. Additionally, it engages in the antiknock compounds business, as well as contracted manufacturing and services business. The company has operations in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, India, Latin America, Canada, Africa, and the Middle East. NewMarket Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Mace Security International

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells personal defense and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace, Tornado, and Vigilant brands. It also provides aerosol defense sprays for law enforcement and security professionals under the Take Down brand. The company distributes and supports its branded products and services through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce channels, and installation service providers. Mace Security International, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

