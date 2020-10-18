Head to Head Survey: Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) vs. Entrée Resources (NYSE:ERLFF)

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) and Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Yamana Gold has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Yamana Gold and Entrée Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamana Gold $1.61 billion 3.50 $225.60 million $0.13 45.62 Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$5.52 million N/A N/A

Yamana Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.7% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Yamana Gold and Entrée Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamana Gold 1 4 6 0 2.45 Entrée Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yamana Gold currently has a consensus target price of $6.45, indicating a potential upside of 8.68%. Given Yamana Gold’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Yamana Gold is more favorable than Entrée Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Yamana Gold and Entrée Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamana Gold 18.62% 4.42% 2.60% Entrée Resources N/A N/A -99.13%

Summary

Yamana Gold beats Entrée Resources on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc., a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in July 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

