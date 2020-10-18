HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. HeadHunter Group has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $27.62. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 94.54% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

