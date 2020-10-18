Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Shares Bought by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Healthcare Trust Of America makes up about 1.6% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Clean Yield Group owned approximately 0.07% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,838,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,831,000 after acquiring an additional 620,432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,187,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,417,000 after acquiring an additional 203,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,317,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,510,000 after acquiring an additional 566,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,331,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HTA shares. ValuEngine lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of HTA stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $25.48. 1,067,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,909. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.95. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.35). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $178.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.