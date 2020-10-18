HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the September 15th total of 158,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 997.0 days.

HLKHF remained flat at $$48.22 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 359. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.08. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $54.75.

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

As of June 26, 2020, operates as a subsidiary of Hella Stiftung GmbH.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.