HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.39. 257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.01. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $28.16.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

