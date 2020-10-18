HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get HL Acquisitions alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of HL Acquisitions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HL Acquisitions from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

LPRO stock opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. HL Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.63.

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that HL Acquisitions will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HL Acquisitions

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HL Acquisitions (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HL Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HL Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.