Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.8% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,109,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,838. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.27. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.79.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

