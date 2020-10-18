Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) is Fluent Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Fluent Financial LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 107.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 18,651 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 3.6% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,628,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,764. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.23. The stock has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.