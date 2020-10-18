Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON traded up $2.25 on Friday, reaching $174.86. 3,628,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,582,764. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.23. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

