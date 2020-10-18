Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Horizon North Logistics’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

HNL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Horizon North Logistics from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$0.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$0.60 to C$5.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$1.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of HNL opened at C$5.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.24 million and a PE ratio of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.85. Horizon North Logistics has a 52-week low of C$1.30 and a 52-week high of C$6.50.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$76.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$96.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon North Logistics will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

