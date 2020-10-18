Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Horizon North Logistics’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$0.60 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Horizon North Logistics from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$0.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$1.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

HNL stock opened at C$5.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $328.24 million and a P/E ratio of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.85, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Horizon North Logistics has a 12 month low of C$1.30 and a 12 month high of C$6.50.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$76.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$96.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon North Logistics will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon North Logistics Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

