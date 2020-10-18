HSBC Lowers Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on REPYY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Repsol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repsol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Repsol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repsol presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of Repsol stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. Repsol has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repsol will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

