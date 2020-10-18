Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

HGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered Humanigen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Humanigen stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Humanigen has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Humanigen will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

