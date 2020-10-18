Hush (HUSH) One Day Volume Tops $385,963.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 18th. During the last seven days, Hush has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. Hush has a market cap of $959,766.16 and $385,963.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0949 or 0.00000830 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00571425 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00067944 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00052637 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000804 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Hush Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,117,955 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

