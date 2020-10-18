Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) Short Interest Update

Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,677,600 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the September 15th total of 7,483,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 258.8 days.

HUSKF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Husky Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Husky Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Husky Energy from $3.80 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

Husky Energy stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,635. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. Husky Energy has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $8.49.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

