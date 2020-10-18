Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Short Interest Update

Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the September 15th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
HYHDF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.30. 53,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,427. Hydro66 has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.29.
About Hydro66
