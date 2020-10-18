Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Short Interest Update

Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the September 15th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

HYHDF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.30. 53,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,427. Hydro66 has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.29.

About Hydro66

Hydro66 Holdings Corp. operates as a data center company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and rest of Europe. It provides colocation and digital currency transaction verification services to system integrators, enterprise business, and cloud hosting and high-performance computing block chain companies.

